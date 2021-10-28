Vivo announces Diwali offer that will let users pay Rs 101 to get a phone, but there is a catch

With Diwali right around the corner, it offers extravaganza. Vivo has announced its all-new "Pay Rs 101 to own a Vivo smartphone" offer for this Diwali. The new offer is valid on select Vivo V and Y-series smartphones, and we will get to the details in a bit.

The new offer will be available across online and offline channels till November 7, 2021. On the purchase of the Vivo X70 series, buyers can get up to 10 per cent cashback with Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Finance. The company is also offering a one-time screen replacement offer on the X70 series, V21 5G, and V21E 5G smartphones.

Customers can also opt for a one-year extended warranty offer with Zest Money and avail benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio. However, Vivo hasn't revealed details about the Jio benefits that customers will get.

The biggest highlight of the new Diwali offer is "Pay Rs 101 to own a Vivo smartphone", and the offer is only valid on select smartphones, including the Vivo V21, Vivo Y73, and Vivo Y33s. Notably, the "Pay Rs 101 to get a Vivo smartphone" is applicable with the Bajaj Finance service and only includes phones priced above Rs 15,000. This means users will be required to pay Rs 101 upfront for a smartphone and the rest of the amount as monthly instalments for a specific period, as it is with EMI transactions.

Vivo Y73

Additionally, customers can also avail up to Rs 2,500 cashback on the purchase of Vivo V and Y-series phones with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First and HDB Bank.

Talking about the prices, India's Vivo X70 Pro starts at Rs 46,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is at Rs 49,990 while the top-of-the-line model is at Rs 52,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The premium Vivo X70 Pro+ price is set at Rs 79,990.

The Vivo V21 price in India starts at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model at Rs 32,990. On the other hand, the Vivo V21e is priced at Rs 24,990, while the Vivo Y73 comes at Rs 17,990.