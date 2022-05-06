Vivo announces summer special offer for V23e in India with Rs 5,000 cashback on select bank cards

Vivo has announced a new offer for its V-series smartphone in India. The company has announced a special Rs 5000 cashback discount on the Vivo V23e, which was launched earlier this year in India. The V23e is the entry-level package in Vivo's latest selfie-centric smartphone series.

Customers who purchase the Vivo V23e in India can claim a Rs 5000 discount using their ICICI Bank, SBI or IDFC Bank cards. Those with One card can claim the offer as well. The cashback offer is valid till May 10.

The Vivo V23e 5G price in India is set at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone is available in two colours - Midnight Blue and Sunshine Gold. The cashback offer brings the effective price down to Rs 20,990.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V23e has a 44MP front camera sensor. It has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate support. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

The phone comes with support for storage expansion via a microSD card slot. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 50MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device is quite slim at 7.41mm and weighs about 172 grams. This also means that the battery is small with a total capacity of 4050 mAh. The phone supports 44W fast charging out of the box. Vivo states that the device can charge from zero to 67 per cent in about 30 minutes of charge.