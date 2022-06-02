Vivo could launch a flagship phone with 200W fast charging tech

Vivo is said to be working on a new flagship smartphone that may get faster-charging support. A reliable Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, is claiming on Weibo that the upcoming premium phone from Vivo will have support for a whopping 200W fast charging tech. The brand recently unveiled the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones in India with 80W fast charging.

While the company hasn't yet shown off its 200W Flashcharge tech, the cited source is asserting Vivo is planning to offer faster-charging speeds to users. Currently, the market is filled with phones that mostly support higher charging speeds ranging from 30W to 150W. As of now, no smartphone brand is offering 200W fast charging.

Xiaomi has already shown off its 200W HyperCharge fast charging tech, but it isn't yet ready for commercial usage. The company claims that this charging solution can top up a 4,000mAh battery in just about 8 minutes, which is insane.

Those who have a standard 65W charger have to wait for around 35-40 minutes if their device has a 5,000mAh battery. The 120W wireless charging tech from Xiaomi can offer a full charge (4,000mAh battery) in about 15 minutes, according to the company. All this may sound pretty dope, but what is crazier is Oppo's 240W tech.

Earlier this year, Oppo unveiled its latest fast charging tech, which the company claims can fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in about nine minutes. It asserted that users would get a 50 percent charge in about 3 minutes and twenty-eight seconds. With smartphone brands pushing faster-charging speeds from time to time, that day is not too far when users won't be required to wait for even 10 minutes to fully charge their smartphone.

Coming back to Vivo, the cited source is claiming that the upcoming flagship phone from Vivo will ship with a 20V/10A supported adapter and will have a 200W fast charge. The charge will reportedly be backward compatible, meaning it will support 120W, 80W, and even 65W charging rates. The tipster also asserted that the phone will feature a small 4,000mAh battery.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. But, we do expect the flagship phone to offer a good photography experience, as has been the case with the Vivo X series. It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC if the company is planning to launch the device in 2022. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this Vivo flagship phone.