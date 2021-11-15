Vivo launches Y15A smartphone with Helio P35 processor, 5000mAh battery

Last week Vivo announced its Y15s, an entry-level Android 11 (Go edition) powered phone with an Helio P35 chipset and 5000 mAh battery and charges over microUSB at 10W speeds. Now, Vivo has silently launched a similar device, the Vivo Y15A.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has refreshed its budget Y-series smartphones with the Vivo Y15A. The smartphone carries a price tag of PHP 7999 (roughly Rs 12,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Vivo offers the Y15A in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colour options. To recall, the Vivo Y15s launched with a price tag of SGD 179 (approx Rs 10,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant in Singapore.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y15A gets a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x1600 pixels resolutions with eye-protection mode and a water drop notch that houses the 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC that also powers the Vivo Y15s. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y15A on the rear packs a dual camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It has a single front camera for selfies, featuring an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y15A runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Connectivity-wise the device offers features such as a dual-SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, OTG support, FM Radio, a microUSB slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivo Y15s (2021) is packed with identical specs and designs. However, it offers 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. In addition, it runs on the Go edition of Android. For security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as support for face unlock.