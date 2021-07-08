Vivo S10 Pro with 108-megapixel camera to launch on July 15

Vivo, the smartphone manufacturer, is all set to launch a new smartphone, the S10 and S10 Pro. The smartphone is going to be the successor to the Vivo S9. While the S10 and S10 Pro have been the subject of much speculation, Vivo has now officially confirmed that the Vivo S10 will be launched on July 15 in China.

The 5G-enabled smartphone is tipped to come with a 64-megapixel rear camera in the S10 and a 108-megapixel camera in the S10 Pro, along with two other cameras. The Vivo S10 Pro is likely to have a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz with a bigger notch for the dual front-facing cameras.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Dimensity 1100 processor. It is a much-improved 6nm-based chipset from MediaTek, which is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The S10 Pro is likely to be available in two RAM variants, 8 GB and 12 GB LPDDR4x RAM. The storage capacity has not been disclosed yet. However, it will have UFS 3.1 storage.

The S10 and S10 Pro will support 44W fast charging that can deliver up to 38% battery charge in just 15 minutes. The two smartphones are extremely sleek, having a thickness of 7.35mm and weighing just 173 grams.

The smartphones will run on Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0 UI and are likely to offer users other features such as an in-screen fingerprint sensor and NFC support. However, it has not been confirmed if the smartphone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The predecessor S9 smartphone lineup included two phones such as Vivo S9e and Vivo S9, that were powered by the Dimensity 820 and Dimensity 1100 chipsets, respectively.

Besides the S10, Vivo is reportedly working on the Vivo X70 series. The company is likely to launch it first in China before releasing it in other international markets. The Vivo X60 that was launched earlier this year features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. According to new leaks, the Vivo X70 will feature the same display.

The Vivo X60 lineup includes three smartphones: the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+. It is unclear how many smartphones will be a part of the X70 family; however, The tipster Digital Chan Station has claimed that the X70 series will debut in September, and it is speculated to be launched in India in September or October.