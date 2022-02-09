Vivo T1 5G with up to 8GB RAM, 120Hz display launched in India, price starts Rs 14,990

Vivo T1 5G is now official in India, as it marks the debut of a whole new series of smartphones for the OEM. Starting with the phone, the Vivo T series will bring a mid-range smartphone experience to users at an affordable price. Some highlights of the Vivo T1 5G describe that, including a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate display as well as a triple-lens camera setup.

Note that this is not the first time that we have set our eyes upon the model. The Vivo T1 5G was first introduced as the Vivo T1x 5G in Vivo's home country China in October last year. The Indian variant, however, carries some differences from its Chinese brother, including a new chipset as well as a reworked camera module.

As for what the Vivo T1 5G has to offer in India at its price, here is a look at all the details of the smartphone.

Vivo T1 5G price and availability

Vivo T1 5G has been priced at Rs 14,990 for the base variant in India that comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The step-up option carries 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and has been priced at Rs 15,990. The top-of-the-line option comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and costs Rs 18,990.

Note that these prices include an introductory offer of Rs 1,000 off and hence, post a limited period, these prices will be jacked up by this amount for all the models.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy. Vivo T1 5G will go on sale starting February 14, at 12 pm through Flipkart and Vivo online stores as well as retail stores.

Vivo T1 5G specifications

Vivo T1 5G comes with a 6.58-inch IPS FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 2.5D curved edge. The device is powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with an AnTuTu score of 4,00,000+. Vivo T1 5G also comes with 5-layer turbo liquid cooling technology for heat management.

The phone runs Funtouch OS 12.0 out-of-the-box. For optics, the Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens and two 2-megapixel sensors. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include USB Type-C, 2.5/ 5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as support for dual nano-SIM (or nano SIM + microSD). The device weighs 187 grams and measures 8.25mm in thickness.