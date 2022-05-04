Vivo T1 Pro 5G India launch today: Expected price, specifications

Vivo is all set to launch new smartphones in India. The company will launch the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the 4G variant of the previously launched Vivo T1 5G. The phone will come with 44 fast charging support. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be an upgraded version of the Vivo T1 5G. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 66W Turbo flash charging support, triple camera setup on the rear and many other exciting features.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the Vivo T1 will be launched on Flipkart at 12 PM. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G design has been revealed on Flipkart already. The smartphone features two round camera sensors, which are home to the primary camera, the ultra wide lens and the macro lens. The rear panel features a curved design with a matte finish. Let us take a quick look at the expected price and specifications of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1: Expected price in India

Vivo has not revealed the exact price of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G yet. But tipsters have claimed that the smartphones will be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India. Vivo's T1 5G was also launched in the same price bracket. The upcoming Vivo phones will be exclusively launched on Flipkart at 12pm today. The phones will be offered in blue and black colour options.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1: Specifications

As per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Vivo T1 Pro 5G will come with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The display will also feature a waterdrop notch at the top centre for the selfie camera.

Vivo had confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The same chipset has been used in the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. The Vivo T1 Pro will boot Android 12 out of the box. It will have a layer of FuntouchOS on top of Android.

In terms of camera, the Vivo T1 Pro is expected to house a triple camera setup on the rear which may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

As far as battery is concerned, Vivo may come with 5000mAh battery with support for 66W turbo charging support.