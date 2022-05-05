Vivo T1 Pro 5G quick review: Looks promising

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is the new mainstream Vivo phone in India. It has been launched alongside the Vivo T1 44W, and with its fairly good specifications — Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 6.44-inch AMOLED display, 4700mAh battery with 66W turbo charger — it looks like a promising option for consumers who are seeking to buy a phone under Rs 25,000.

We are in the middle of reviewing the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. So, that should come in a few days from now. But given that the phone is now going on sale, we also wanted to share a quick impression of it with you. That is in case you are looking to get the Vivo T1 Pro 5G.

Looks good

Vivo phones are mostly good looking. There are no two ways about it. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G joins the ranks of these good lookers. Overall, I like its design. The panel has this shiny finish that shimmers in light. That gives the phone a jazzy look. There is a camera module, rather gigantic and hence bold, that sits confidently on the rear cover.

The phone has curved edges which makes it convenient to hold. I also find it rather compact and pocketable. If you are not a fan of big phones, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G will certainly appeal to you. The phone is offered in Turbo Black and Cyan Tide colour options. In this piece, we have the photos of the Cyan Tide variant.

The phone features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a water drop notch for the selfie camera. Nowadays, phones in this price bracket come with punch hole displays, but the difference between water drop and punch hole is not much so this doesn't matter. The T1 Pro 5G display supports 90hz refresh rate, which is not bad at all. Having said that, many smartphones at this price point do come with displays that support 120Hz refresh rate.

Overall, I find the display impressive. If you like watching movies and web series on your phone, you will be happy with the T1 Pro 5G. It also seems good enough for playing games.

Camera is promising

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 778G processor. It is the same processor that runs the show in iQOO Z6 Pro, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Samsung A73 5G and Oppo Reno Z. In other words, tried and tested.

The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though the base variant comes with 6GB RAM. The phone boots Android 12 with Funtouch OS on top. Unlike what we get in Motorola, Nokia phones, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G is pre-loaded with a host of useless apps. However, there is one respite, most of these preloaded apps can be uninstalled. I have spent just a couple of days with the smartphone and so far, I haven't seen any performance lags or stutters. I find the touch response great so far and switching between open apps smooth.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel sensor. Along with it there are two more cameras: an 8-megapixel camera for ultra-wide shots and a 2-megapixel camera for macro photos. There is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. I have clicked photos but so far only in daylight and I like what I see. Although, I haven't yet tried the macro lens or the camera in low light. Much of this will be explored in the full review.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G: Price in India

Vivo T1 Pro 5G has been launched at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, whereas the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. However, as part of the introductory offer, Vivo is providing Rs 2500 off on purchase of T1 Pro 5G to customers who will be purchasing the phone using credit or debit cards of select banks. This offer is scheduled to run until May 31.

