Vivo T1 Pro 5G specifications leaked, to feature Snapdragon 778G and 90Hz AMOLED display

We recently revealed that Vivo will expand its series T of smartphones in India with the launch of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the Vivo T1 4G. The devices will sit alongside the Vivo T1 5G, which was launched earlier this year in India. Our report also brought some details revolving around the specifications of both devices. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be the most premium one in the Series T lineup.

The upcoming Vivo smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The same SoC is confirmed to be a part of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. In addition to this, the smartphone will come with Android 12 out of the box. As expected from a Vivo smartphone in India, the T1 Pro 5G will have a layer of Funtouch OS 12 on top of Android.

Now, a new leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore follows up with some more details of the T1 Pro 5G. The tipster notes that the upcoming series T smartphone from Vivo will debut with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The screen will have a Full HD+ resolution and feature support for a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a waterdrop notch at the top centre for the front camera.

The tipster has also revealed the camera specs of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. According to Ambhore, the T1 Pro 5G will sport a triple-camera setup. It will have a 64MP main camera sensor. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor as well. For selfies, the phone will feature a 16MP front camera sensor.

The device will launch with 8GB of RAM. It will offer 4GB of virtual RAM support, which will be borrowed from the device's 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the phone will pack a 4700 mAh battery. It will come with 66W fast charging support out of the box. The Vivo smartphone will also feature a plastic build. There will be a polycarbonate back and a plastic frame. This will help keep the phone's weight as low as 180 grams. It will also measure about 159.7 x 73.6 x 8.49mm.

The exact launch date of the device remains unknown. However, as we mentioned earlier, the device is set to debut in India in May 2022.