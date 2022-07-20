Vivo T1x India launch today, price expected to be under Rs 12,000

Vivo T1x is all set to launch in India today at 12 noon. Ahead of the launch, a lot has already been revealed about the Vivo T1x smartphone, including its design and some of the key specifications. In fact, some rumours also suggest the price of the phone.

A recent report suggested that the Vivo T1x will launch in India at a price of Rs 11,499. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The smartphone, in fact, is said to be available in only one variant. The company, though, is yet to confirm this detail. However, if the Vivo T1x is really priced under Rs 12,000, it will go against the likes of the Redmi Note 11, the Poco M4 5G, the Realme C31, among others.

Vivo T1x specifications revealed

Coming to the specifications now. Vivo has already teased some of the key specifications on its microsite. One of the key highlights is its battery capacity. The upcoming Vivo phone will come packed with a 5000mAh battery unit coupled with 18W fast charging support.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device should also pack expandable storage support. The smartphone is also said to offer a 4-layer cooling system, which the smartphone manufacturer says will be smooth for gaming.

Vivo has been teased to feature a full HD+ display with a 90hz screen refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and dual rear camera system with a 50-megpaixel primary lens. On the front, the smartphone is said to sport a waterdrop notch with a single selfie camera sensor in it. The rear camera is teased to support super HDR, multilayer portrait, and super night mode, among other things.

