Vivo T2 appears on IMEI database, launch seems imminent

It seems that Vivo is now planning to launch another T series phone. The brand just recently took the wraps off three phones. These are Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 Pro and Vivo T1 44W. It now appears that the brand is preparing to launch the Vivo T2 smartphone as the device has been spotted on the IMEI database.

The listing doesn't reveal anything about the upcoming phone. A 91Mobiles report suggests that the Chinese company could also launch the Pro version of the device. Both the smartphones will likely be unveiled in India too. But they aren't expected to arrive anytime soon, considering the brand recently announced new phones in the Vivo T series.

The Vivo T2 is first expected to make its debut in China and then arrive in the Indian market, similar to what happened with the Vivo T1 series. At the moment, there are no details on what could be the features or specifications of the handset. But, the Vivo T2 series is expected to come with support for 5G.

The devices will likely have either a punch-hole display design or a waterdrop-style notch on the front. On the back of the phones, you can expect multiple cameras. You no longer get a single camera at the back of a phone and most Android phones usually have more than two cameras. On the front, we may get to see a single sensor for capturing selfies. All this is just speculation, so users are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. If Vivo is planning to announce new phones, then we should get more details in the coming days.

To recall, the Vivo T1 44W was recently launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,499, whereas the Vivo T1 Pro was made available for Rs 23,999. The base model of both the smartphones comes with 128GB storage, which is a good start. We expect more smartphone brands to adopt the trend of offering 128GB as the base model. Currently, brands like OnePlus, Samsung and Apple are offering 128GB as base model in the high-end price segments. But, this hasn't yet trickled down to the lower price segments.