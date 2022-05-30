Vivo T2X launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6000 mAh battery: Price, specifications

Vivo T2X has been launched in China earlier than expected. The mid-range smartphone was scheduled to launch alongside the vanilla Vivo T2 on June 6. However, the company has quietly unveiled the T2X and announced its pricing details as well.

The Vivo T2X features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch on top for the front camera. The phone has a 144Hz refresh rate display and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with 650 nits of peak brightness and covers the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The T2X offers a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is paired with up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The phone also packs a beefy 6000 mAh battery under the hood. It supports 44W fast charging out of the box. The company claims that the phone can be charged from zero to 50 per cent in 35 minutes. There is also support for 6W wired reverse charging via the USB Type-C port.

In terms of optics, the T2X has a dual-camera setup on the back. The square-shaped camera module has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The waterdrop notch houses a 16MP front camera sensor.

The phone supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, etc. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock as well.

Vivo T2X price

Vivo has launched the T2X in two storage options. The phone has 8GB of RAM as standard. Its base 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs 19,700), whereas the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 1899 (roughly Rs 22,000). The phone comes in two colours - Black and Blue.

There is currently no word on the India launch details of the T2X. However, the company might launch its new mid-range smartphone in India in the coming weeks. The company launched the T1 series in India earlier this year. However, the specifications were slightly different from the Chinese variant.