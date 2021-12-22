Vivo V23 5G India launch likely soon as phone receives BIS certification

Vivo launched the Vivo V21 series in India back in April this year. Vivo also announced a new Vivo V23 smartphone device in Vietnam. Soon, the brand is expected to launch the Vivo V23 series phones like Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro globally.

As per the latest findings, the Vivo V23 5G device has been spotted on BIS and SIRIM certification sites hinting at an imminent launch. However, the specifications of Vivo V23 5G are not listed in either BIS or SIRIM certifications.

In terms of features, the Vivo V23 will come with 5G connectivity and is said to ship with an upgraded processor and improved camera features compared to the predecessor Vivo V21 5G.To recall, the Vivo V21 5G was announced with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and a 64MP triple camera system at the rear.

However, the specifications of the Vivo V23e are known, since the device has already been launched in several Asian countries.

The Vivo V23e features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage. Lastly, the device features a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Ahead of the official launch, the specifications of the Vivo V23 Pro are already out thanks to the Geekbench benchmark and Google Play Console listing. The Vivo V23 Pro (V2132) will pack a 2,376 x 1,080 pixels display. It has a pixel density of 440 pixels per inch.

The Vivo V23 Pro will run Android 12 straight out of the box with FuntouchOS 12 on top. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. An earlier report claimed the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro will have a 64 megapixel primary rear camera.

The back panel's material will deliver better light reflection than the anti-glare matte glass. Last year, Vivo showcased a smartphone that had a colour-changing back panel that changed shades at the press of a button and used an electrochromic technology.

The appearance and key specs of the Vivo V23 Pro are identical to the Vivo S12 Pro, which will debut in China tomorrow. The S12 Pro is expected to feature a 108-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel (macro) depth sensor, a 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) dual selfie camera, a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.