Vivo V23 launch confirmed: Dual-selfie camera, colour changing back panel and everything else you need to know

Speculations on the Vivo V23 have been aplenty in recent days and it seems like the company is gearing up to introduce it in India soon. The series of smartphones was teased at recently, in one of the Vivo advertisements. A new poster by the company now confirms the day on which Vivo V23 phones will mark their debut.

As per a recent tweet by Vivo India, we will see the launch of the Vivo V23 series of smartphones in India on January 5. The launch event will begin at 12 pm on the day and is likely to see the unveiling of vanilla Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. Not much has been shared by the company other than this for now.

A microsite for the Vivo V23 is already up on Flipkart. Though it does not reveal much about what we may expect from the smartphone. From just the couple of images that can be seen, we can be assured that the Vivo V23 will come with a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Though it is the camera setup at the front that is a point of interest for the Vivo V23. The images clearly show the Vivo phone sporting dual selfie shooters at the front, as was first tipped at in the teaser posters by Vivo. A report by GSM Arena also confirms that these will be "India's first 50-megapixel Eye Autofocus dual selfie camera."

Other than this, Vivo is calling it India's first "colour changing smartphone," because of its glass back that reflects sunlight into a spectrum of colours. We can see two colour variants in the images shared until now - with one being Sunshine Gold and another Sea Blue.

While Vivo itself has not outed much of the specifications as yet, reports have indicated that the Vivo V23 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with Mali G77 GPU. It is likely to run Android 12 based FuntouchOS out of the box and carry up to 8GB RAM in several options.

A report by 91mobiles also hints that the V23 will come with an FHD+ (2376x1080 pixels) resolution and 409 ppi pixel density. The phone comes with 5G as well as fast-charging support.

The specifications for the vanilla V23 are not known as yet but we expect more information around it to surface in the buildup to its launch. So make sure you stay tuned to India Today Tech so as to keep on top of these developments.