Vivo V23 Pro to come with a colour changing fluorite glass panel

Vivo is known to regularly include flagship features into its mid-range devices. The company is scheduled to launch the Vivo V23 series in India early in January. The Vivo V23 is expected to be a mid premium range offering.

Now, the smartphone's colour-changing glass back panel has been leaked online. We need to say that this changeable glass certainly will arrive as one of the device's highlights. According to 91Mobiles, the Vivo V23 Pro will come with a Changeable Fluorite Glass design.

It will be a colour-changing glass, which when exposed to sunlight will change the colour of the rear panel. Reportedly, the UV light will allow the rear glass to have a reaction that will make the panel switch colours. The Vivo V23 is said to come with fuller crystals that tend to offer better light reflection and sparkle compared to AG matte glass.

The Vivo V23 Pro will launch in the country in early January according to sources. It will arrive before the vanilla V23, which is expected to launch at a later date.

Coming to Vivo V23 Pro specifications, have been revealed via the recent Geekbench benchmark appearance. The smartphone is said to come with a 64 megapixel primary camera on the rear.

The recent Geekbench listing indicated that the smartphone sports a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with the Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. It carries 8GB RAM but could also offer additional options.

The Vivo V23 Pro is a more powerful variant of the V23e 5G that was launched earlier. It was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V23e boasts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ water drop notch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It houses a triple rear camera setup along with a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 44 megapixel front selfie camera.

It offered to expand the storage of up to 1TB using a microSD card with a 4,050mAH battery capable of 44W fast-charging.

More information regarding the Vivo V23 Pro is still under wraps, we are expected to find out more as the launch date approaches.