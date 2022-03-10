Vivo V23 Pro, V23 and V23e available for sale with up to Rs 3500 cashback, other offers

Vivo has announced new offers on its Vivo V23 Series in lieu of the upcoming festival of Holi. The offers range from bank discounts to cashback and more, with a chance for buyers to save up to Rs 3,500 on the use of several bank cards.

The offers by Vivo can be availed by users exclusively on the Vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores. Under the sale, the Vivo V23, Vivo V23e, and the Vivo V23 Pro will be up for purchase along with a cashback on select bank cards. The offer will be valid till March 31.

The partner banks in the offer are ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and One card. Along with this, buyers of any of the phones of the Vivo V23 series will also be able to avail a one-year extended warranty from Zest Money, as well as a free one-time screen replacement of V23 Pro and V23e from Vivo.

For those unaware, Vivo launched the V23 series of smartphones in India in January this year. The series comes with a unique feature of colour changing back panels. Other than this, there are highlights like a 108-megapixel primary lens on the V23 Pro, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.