Vivo V23 Pro, V23 with colour changing back panel launched, price in India starts at Rs 29,990

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its much-awaited colour changing V23 series smartphones; Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Vivo V23 5G in India today during the live virtual event

The launch was held virtually today, January 5 at 12 noon on Vivo's official YouTube channel.

Vivo V23 comes equipped with a 6.44-inch display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset will power the smartphone, and it operates on the Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12.

The Vivo V23 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 29,990 while the 12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 34,990.

One of the unique features of the Vivo V23 series is that it offers a colour changing back panel. The colour changing Fluorite AG glass changes colour when exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays. The smartphone is the first in India to have this feature.

The smartphone will boast a 4,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Its back panel will be fitted with a 50-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide, and 2-megapixel macro triple camera unit.

Vivo V23 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a curved screen with a wide notch cutout at the top centre. It has a colour changing rear panel for the Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black option.

The Vivo V23 Pro 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 38,990 while the 12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 43,990.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There are two variants available: 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

The Vivo V23 Pro has a 4300 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It runs on FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The smartphone measures 159.46 x 73.27 x 7.36 mm and weighs just 171 grams.

The smartphone has a 108 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2 megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, the Vivo V23 Pro has a 50 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The dual front camera with advanced eye AF technology offers exceptional photography features to capture brilliant portraits and selfies.

Pre Booking for both the V23 series phones will start from today i.e. January 5. The Vivo V23 Pro will be available from January 13 while the V23 5G will be available from January 19.

Additionally, if you purchase the smartphone from the official Vivo store, ICICI bank credit and debit cardholders can avail of an extra 10% cashback. Vivo is also offering 6 months of complete damage protection, no-cost EMI, as well as exchange, offers for your old smartphone.

The Vivo V23 series can also be purchased from Flipkart, where customers can get Rs. 3,000 instant cashback along with 6 months complete damage protection, no-cost EMI as well as exchange offers for your old smartphone.