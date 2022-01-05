Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Specs, features, and price in India compared

The Vivo V23 Pro is the latest offering from the brand. The device is part of the Vivo V23 lineup that includes the Vivo V23 as well. Vivo has launched this device at a starting price of Rs 38,900. It's certain that the device is not as powerful as the OnePlus 9. But it can be a considerable option if you do not have the budget for the more premium OnePlus 9. So let's compare the two smartphones to find out the differences.

But before we dive in deeper, let's take a quick look at the specs of the two devices. The Vivo V23 Pro is equipped with the Dimensity 1200 chipset, whereas the OnePlus 9 has a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Both these devices are equipped with AMOLED displays. The OnePlus 9 has a 48-megapixel primary camera. On the other hand, Vivo V23 Pro has a 108-megapixel primary camera. A 4300mAh battery powers the Vivo V23 Pro, whereas the OnePlus 9 sports a bigger 4500mAh battery.

Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Specifications and features

Processor: The Vivo V23 Pro is powered by the Dimesity 1200 chipset that also powers mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Realme X7 Max. Whereas the OnePlus 9 comes with the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that powered most of the 2021 flagships.

Display: The Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 9 sport similar-sized displays measuring 6.5-inches. However, the OnePlus 9 gets a higher refresh rate 120Hz display as compared to the 90Hz on the Vivo V23 Pro.

RAM: Both the Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 9 are offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants.

Storage: The storage also remains the same on the two models with 128GB and 256GB.

Rear Camera: The Vivo V23 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the contrary, the OnePlus 9 has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Front Camera: Interestingly, Vivo V23 Pro sports dual front-facing cameras, including a 50-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the OnePlus 9, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Software: The Vivo V23 Pro runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. Whereas, OnePlus offers OxygenOS running on top of Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12).

Battery: The Vivo V23 Pro comes with a 4300mAh battery with 44W charging. Whereas the OnePlus 9 is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 65W wired charging support.

Dimensions: The Vivo V23 measures 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm and weighs 171 grams. On the flip side, the OnePlus 9 measures 160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm and weighs 183 gms.

Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India compared

The Vivo V23 Pro is being sold in two variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 38,990, whereas the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant comes in at Rs. 43,990.

The OnePlus 9 is pricier at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There's another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which goes for Rs 54,999.