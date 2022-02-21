Vivo V23e 5G to iQOO 9: A look at phones launching in India this week

This week, several smartphones will launch in India. The Vivo V23e 5G will launch today at 12:00PM. The online event will be live-streamed via Vivo's YouTube channel. This is expected to be the same model that is available in Malaysia. Realme is also gearing up to launch its budget Narzo 50 smartphone in the country on February 24. On the same day, Oppo will also bring its latest flagship Find X5 series. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is also set to power the upcoming iQOO 9 series. Here's a quick look at smartphones that will be launching in India this week.

Vivo V23e 5G

The Vivo V23e is said to arrive with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, which will operate at full-HD+ resolution. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Poco M4 Pro 5G was recently launched in India with the same chip.

It is expected to be offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Vivo will likely offer an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB). It is said to run on Android 11, rather than on Android 12. The Vivo V23e 5G could sport a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is unknown whether the brand will bundle the fast charger in the box too.

It will reportedly offer a triple rear camera, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel super macro sensor. On the front, there could be a 44-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. The Vivo V23e is said to be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

iQOO 9 series

The iQOO 9 series is coming on February 23, which will be the company's first 2022 smartphone in India. The 5G device will pack a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The same chip is currently powering several flagship phones, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more. Smartphones like Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Oppo Find X5 are also expected to launch with this chip in the coming days or weeks.

The company has also confirmed via teasers that the iQOO 9 will come with 120W fast charging support. It will come with a 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a 50-megapixel GN5 camera in a triple rear camera setup with OIS support. The rest of the features are yet to be officially revealed by the company.

But, since the device is already available in China, we know the possible specifications. The company launched two models, including iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro. The standard version has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ Samsung E5 OLED 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 4,700mAh battery with ultra-fast 120W fast charging. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel front shooter.

The Pro version, on the other hand, has a 6.78-inch curved 120Hz display, which runs at QHD+ resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. This one too has a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. For photography, there is a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, the device uses a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

Oppo Find X5 series

The Oppo Find X5 will launch on February 24 and you can expect the launch of two phones, one standard and a Pro version. The Chinese company has partnered with Hasselblad to deliver users a better colour calibration and portrait photography experience with the new phones.

The devices are said to come with "cutting-edge camera like no other" and a "futuristic flagship design" developed using a "beautifully unique ceramic material." Oppo has already revealed that its new flagship series will leverage a 6nm MariSilicon chip, which is its in-house neural processing unit. It is claimed to deliver a greater nighttime video recording experience as well as real-time RAW processing. For more details, we will have to wait for the launch event, which is just a few days away. The Oppo Find X5 Pro will draw power from Qualcomm's top-end processor -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, the Pro version could feature a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display, whereas the standard version may have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED flat display. Under the hood, there could be a 4,800mAh battery unit. It is expected to offer support for 80W fast charging, and wireless charging.

Realme Narzo 50

The Realme Narzo 50 will also make its debut in India on February 24. The company has confirmed the launch of this smartphone via teasers. With the Narzo 50, Realme is promising that users will get a "powerful performance, brilliant display, fast charging capabilities and long-lasting battery life."

While not a lot is known about this budget device, we do know that the Narzo 50 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor. The teasers have also revealed that it will feature a triple rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole display design.

The alleged phone's EEC listing recently suggested that it will pack a 4,800mAh battery. It is expected to come with support for 33W fast charging. The leaks have suggested that this device will house a 50-megapixel main camera at the back, which will be assisted by two 2-megapixel sensor for depth and macro shots. It might have a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, which users usually get with budget Realme phones. The Realme Narzo 50 India launch event will start at 12:30. It will likely be available via Amazon.in and Realme.com, as indicated by the teasers.