Vivo V23e launched with 6.44-inch display, 44W fast charging support launched

Vivo has finally announced the launch of the successor of Vivo V21. The Chinese company has listed the Vivo V23e on its official website in Vietnam. However, the company has not confirmed the availability of the handset yet. Earlier this month, the design and some key features of the device surfaced online.

In terms of design, the Vivo V23e will come with an ultra-slim design, a glass back, and plastic side frames. There will be a rectangular rear camera module placed in the upper left corner. Vivo V23e price in Vietnam is set at 8,490,000 VND (roughly Rs 28,000). The device comes in a single 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. It is available in two colours: Moonlight Shadow (Black) and Sunrise Melody (Blue Rose).

The upcoming Vivo V23e smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset will run on FunTouch 12 based on Android 11 and carry a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. In addition, the phone packs a 4050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, which is rated to charge the phone up to 69 per cent in 30 minutes.

The Vivo V23e comes with a triple rear camera setup that comes equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. The camera setup further includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In addition to this, the device sports a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The camera app offers you features like eye focus, night mode, portrait eraser, live photo, AR Sticker, and slow-motion.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and GPS. However, there is no space for a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. The fingerprint scanner will be provided inside the display, and the device will have a light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope and compass.

The phone is ultra-slim at just 7.36mm thickness and weighs only 172 grams. Currently, the smartphone is only listed in Vietnam, with no expected sale date announced yet.