Vivo V27 India launch set for March 1, likely to take on Pixel 6a

The Vivo V27 is officially confirmed to launch in India on March 1. The company has confirmed the launch date by sending an invite to the media and the news has also been revealed through the official Twitter handle of Vivo. The Vivo V27 will likely take on the Pixel 6a as the new 5G mid-range phone will be aimed at photography enthusiasts.

Currently, the Pixel 6a has the best camera in the Rs 30,000 price segment. The device won the "best camera" badge in a blind camera test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD and over 21 million people participated in this. One of the core User Selling Points (USPs) of the Vivo V series has been the camera and so the new one won't likely be any different. It would be interesting to see whether the new Vivo V27 phone will be able to put up a good show compared to the Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a is selling in India for Rs 29,999 via Flipkart and the price of the upcoming Vivo V27 smartphone could fall under Rs 30,000 if we go by previous launches. This is currently the hottest segment in the country where we have been seeing value-for-money phones with most of the features that one might be looking for in this price bracket.

The teasers reveal that Vivo V27 will have a very premium design with a curved display. On the front, we will see a punch-hole display design. The official images suggest that the Vivo V27 will have a very slim profile and a lightweight design, which again has been one of the key USPs of several Vivo phones. At the back, there will be three cameras which will be accompanied by a unique-looking flash.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. The leaks claim that the Vivo V27 could pack a Mediatek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The company is also expected to announce a Pro model, which is tipped to be priced under Rs 40,000. This one is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. We will have more details as we inch closer to the launch event of the upcoming Vivo V27 series phones.

To recall, the Vivo V25 smartphone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 27,999, whereas the Vivo V25 Pro was made available in the country for Rs 35,999. The new 5G Vivo phones will be available for purchase via Flipkart considering the e-commerce giant has already published teasers for the launch.