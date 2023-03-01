Vivo V27 series India launch today: Expected price, specifications and everything you need to know 

Vivo is all set to make its V27 series official in India. The Vivo V27 series will be announced in India soon. The teaser for the launch of the upcoming Vivo phone has been published on Flipkart. The company is expected to launch two models - the Vivo V27 and its Pro version. The company has teased the design of the 5G phone and even confirmed a few features ahead of the official launch event. A tipster has also leaked the price of the Vivo V27 Pro, suggesting that this might be the most expensive V series phone ever. Here is everything you need to know.

The teasers have revealed the design of the Vivo C27 series, so we know what the new models will look like. There will be a triple camera setup at the back of the 5G phones. The sensors will be placed on a slightly prominent rectangular camera module. The devices will likely boast of having a very slim and lightweight design, something which is pretty much visible in the teasers. We will see a curved display on the front with a punch-hole design.

The camera has already been one of the key focus areas of the Vivo phones and so the new Vivo V27 series won't be any different. The teasers claim that the devices will offer good portrait shots. The rest of the details are currently unknown. The devices will be offered in gradient finishes.

The price of the regular model is unknown, but a report from PriceBaba.com claims that the MRP of the Vivo V27 Pro will be Rs 42,000. But, the launch price won't likely be the same and it is being said that the company will price the new Vivo phone under Rs 40,000. Comparatively, the Vivo V25 Pro was made available with a starting price of Rs 35,999. But, its predecessor is expected to cost much more, which will make the Vivo V27 Pro the most expensive V series phone.

If the company also launches the regular Vivo V27 smartphone in India, then its price should fall under Rs 30,000 segment if we go by previous launches in the Vivo V series phones. For your reference, the Vivo V25 was announced in India for Rs 27,999.

The exact launch date is still unknown. But now that the teaser for the launch is out, Vivo is expected to reveal the details soon. The Vivo V27 series will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart, considering the teasers for the launch have been shared by the e-commerce giant.

