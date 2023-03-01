Vivo V27 series, Vivo TWS Air launched in India: check out price, specifications and more 

Vivo has finally lifted the veil off the Vivo V27 series in India Today. The smartphone line-up includes two smartphones including the Vivo V27 and the Vivo 27 Pro. Contrary to the reports, Vivo has not launched the Vivo V27e in India. Vivo V27 caters to the mid-range buyers includes host of features including a 3D curved display, a Fluorite AG Glass back panel that features the much-loved color-changing technology. The smartphones pack the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766V primary rear custom sensor along with the new Aura light tech that will enable consumers to see through the darkness and capture night portraits and pictures like never before.

Talking about the new series, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said Our new V27 series reiterates vivo's commitment and continuous efforts towards bringing in products that cater to the needs and requirements of our consumers. V27 series opens up new possibilities for consumers by delivering vivo's most comprehensive smartphone camera experience to-date, offering flagship-level MediaTek chipsets paired with the segment's best 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS. Both smartphones bring the 3D curved display, the unique Aura Light technology combined with the much loved color-changing technology, and other industry-leading technologies to meet the changing needs of consumers. We are confident that our unique design and flagship camera experience will make these smartphones an exciting package, bound to impress our ever-growing user base."

Vivo V27 series, Vivo TWS Air: Price and availability

V27 Pro comes in three storage variants starting at INR 37,999 for 8GB+128GB, INR 39,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and INR 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting today March 01, 2023, across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. Consumers pre-booking the device using online channels can avail of a flat discount of INR 3,000 (applicable on HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank), while consumers pre-booking the device offline can avail up to INR 3,500 cashback with ICICI, Kotak, and HDB Financial services.

V27 will be available for purchase starting March 23, 2023, for INR 32,999 for 8GB+128GB, and INR 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

Vivo TWS Air will be available for purchase at INR 3,999. As part of bundle offer, consumers purchasing V27 series can avail a discount of INR 1,000, bringing the effective price to INR 2,999.



Vivo V27 series: Specifications

Vivo V27 Pro features a 6.78-inch screen with a high-resolution display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will be curved. The phone is expected to have a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

As for the cameras, the Vivo V27 Pro is said to have a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 50MP front camera for selfies. Finally, the phone is expected to have a 4,600mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 66W via a USB Type-C port.



