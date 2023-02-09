Vivo V27, V27 Pro price and specifications leaked ahead of expected launch in March

Vivo is reportedly planning to launch the Vivo V27 series in India soon. As the name suggests, the V27 series would succeed the Vivo V25 and V25 Pro that launched in India last year. According to 91Mobiles, the new series will again include a vanilla model and a Pro variant. The new smartphones are said to launch in India in March. So far, Vivo rivals such as Xiaomi, Poco, and Samsung have launched phones under Rs 30,000.

Vivo V27 and V27 Pro India launch time and prices (expected)

The exact launch date remains unclear, but the Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are said to launch next month. The report highlights that the Vivo V27 would be priced at around Rs 35,000 likely for the base model, and the Vivo V27 Pro might cost Rs 40,000 (or above).

The duo may again feature a distinct colour-changing tech. Vivo introduced the colour-changing back panel on the V23 Pro (2021) and the V25 series last year. Vivo explained the phone uses a "fluorite AG glass" design that transforms the colour to a blueish hue under UV light. Apart from this, Vivo offered a black option, and the company may follow the same colour scheme this year.

Vivo V27 and V27 Pro rumoured specifications

Apart from the expected pricing, the report highlights that the vanilla Vivo V27 may use the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, while the Vivo V27 Pro might come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. Both smartphones might be offered in two storage variants -- 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We can expect the phones to retail via official Vivo channels and Flipkart, like other phones.

The Vivo V-series focuses heavily on selfie cameras, and we can expect upgrades this year, provided the phone is launched soon. The report does not highlight anything on the camera. But we can get an idea about the phones' selfie snappers by looking at the V25 and V25 Pro.

The V25 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera with Eye AF, and the V25 carries a 50-megapixel front camera with AF. Both front and rear cameras let users take 4K videos. Otherwise, Vivo may continue using an OIS-enabled primary camera on the back. The Pro model of last year featured a curved display. It will be interesting to see the changes this year.

The Vivo V25 (8GB + 128GB storage) price in India currently starts at Rs 27,999. The Pro's price starts at Rs 35,999.