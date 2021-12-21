Vivo Watch 2: Specs, features, price, and everything that we know so far

Vivo has teased its Vivo Watch 2 ahead of its launch on December 22. The smartwatch was shown in an in-person event with China's three big telecom giants (China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile). The event was to announce e-SIM functionality with the three big telcos. The Vivo Watch 2 appeared with a circular dial in two colour options - metallic silver and matte black. It was also seen with multiple strap bands.

The watch will be equipped with two chips, including the main control chip and a communication chip. Vivo claims up to 14-days of battery life over Bluetooth and up to 7 days when used independently with an e-SIM. The Vivo Watch 2 is already up for pre-booking, but the price is yet to be revealed. While that was a brief introduction to the Vivo Watch 2, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Vivo Watch 2: Specs and features

The Vivo Watch 2 launch is around the corner, with the launch set for December 22. Ahead of the official event, the watch was shown to a limited number of people on Sunday.

Vivo shared live pictures of the Vivo Watch 2 from the event on Weibo. The smartwatch was seen with a circular dial and interchangeable straps. It was also shown in metallic silver and matte black colour options. The Vivo Watch 2 has a metallic body with two buttons placed to the right of the device.

Vivo says that users will be able to receive SMS even when not connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Along with that, users will get a calling function on Vivo Watch 2. The watch will be equipped with dual chips, including the main control chip and a communication chip. Vivo claims up to 14 days of battery life over Bluetooth and up to 7 days on e-SIM independently.

Vivo Watch 2 shown off

The Vivo Watch 2 has also been confirmed to feature an OLED panel. It will be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Leaks suggest that the smartwatch will be equipped with a 510mAh battery and in-built GPS.

The Vivo Watch 2 will take over the Vivo Watch, so let's quickly run through the specs of the device. Like Vivo Watch 2, its predecessor has a circular dial and is sold in 42mm and 46mm sizes. While the former has a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution, the latter gets a bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels resolution.

The Vivo Watch is offered with 2GB of storage, 11 sports models and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Vivo used different capacity batteries for the two models. The 46mm model featured a 478mAh battery, while the 42mAh model came with a 226mAh battery.

The Vivo Watch is equipped with a bunch of sensors, including a blood oxygen sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, altitude sensor, and ambient light sensor. There's NFC support for payments too.

Vivo Watch 2 launch and price

The Vivo Watch 2 launch will take place on December 22 in China. It will be unveiled alongside Vivo S12 in a virtual event. There's no confirmation on its India launch yet.

The Vivo Watch 2 is already on pre-order. However, its price is yet to be revealed. That said, a leak suggests that the Bluetooth variant will be priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,500), while the eSIM version should cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 20,300).