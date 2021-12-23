Vivo Watch 2 with AMOLED display, calling support launched, price set at roughly Rs 15,000

Back in 2020, Vivo announced the launch of its first smartwatch called the Vivo Watch. It came with a sleek design and numerous high-end features that have made it stand out among its counterparts from other brands.

The company has now released the Vivo Watch 2. This is also the first smartwatch from Vivo to gain SMS functionality via an eSIM, or embedded SIM, making it stand out a bit in an otherwise crowded market.

It comes with a 46mm case and two silicone strap colour options of black and white. The circular dial has a neat finish, with two tiny buttons on the side. The smartwatch has a 515mAh battery that runs for seven days on just a single charge.

The smartwatch features an OLED display, it offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 390 × 390 pixels. The device is equipped with a stainless steel body and it is water-resistant to up to 5 ATMs. The Vivo Watch 2 is equipped with a heart-rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. It is also capable of tracking sleep patterns and stress levels.

It comes with Jovi voice assistant, NetEase Cloud Music, Himalaya, and other services online. In addition, SOS emergency contact has also been upgraded with a one-key call for help function.

The smartwatch has 2GB of storage, 11 sports models, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The Vivo Watch 2 has a bunch of sensors, a Gyroscope, accelerometer, blood oxygen sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, altitude sensor.

With eSIM enabled, the Vivo Watch 2 provides a battery life of up to 7 days, and with just Bluetooth, it promises up to 14 days of battery life. The Vivo Watch 2 has a price tag of 1,299 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300). As of now, there is no clarity regarding when the smartwatch will be launched in the Indian market.

Vivo launched the Vivo Watch 2 and Vivo S12 series of smartphones during an online event for China on December 22.

The S12 Pro flaunts a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2376 × 1080 pixel resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The display can go as high as 1300 nits and is also HDR10+ certified. The Vivo S12 Pro packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The phone runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11.