Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Bluetoooth earphones to launch in India on September 21

Vivo might soon be bringing its Wireless Sport Lite to India. The neckband-style earphones are already available in the global market since April but are yet to mark their debut in the country. It is now tipped that this launch could take place by some time as early as next week.

The speculation comes in a new report by 91Mobiles. As per the report, the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite will be launched in India on September 21. The launch will expand the company's audio offerings in India, which currently only comprises the Vivo Neo TWS earbuds introduced last year.

The report further hints at the possible price that the new earphones by Vivo might be launched at. It suggests that the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite will debut in India at a competitive price of Rs 2,000. If so, Vivo will be having a very strong contender in the category that already has numerous offerings from its competitors like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, and others.

While the launch date and the expected price were things to ponder upon, the rest of the specifications of the new Vivo earphones are already out with their global availability. The earphones come with an 11.2mm large aluminium coated bronze moving coil and a high polymer diaphragm. The combination helps produce crisp output in low and high frequencies alike.

Vivo also says that the earphones have been tuned by its Golden Ears Acoustic Lab. Other features include an earphone-to-smartphone latency of as low as 80ms, as well as active-noise cancellation helpful with calls and gaming.

Vivo claims that the Wireless Sport Lite can deliver up to 18 hours of playback time on a single charge. It further says that a recharge of 10 minutes can provide up to 5 hours of this listening time. The earphones are IPX4 waterproof, ensuring operability in the rain or in the gym. The earbuds also support a magnet to bind together when not in use.

Other than this, the wireless earphones feature Quick Pair for establishing quick connections with Vivo phones. They even come with Google Assistant support, which can be activated by a single tap on a button. The Vivo earphones will be available in Blue and Black colour options upon launch.