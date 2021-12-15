Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband launched at Rs 1,999

Vivo, the popular Chinese smartphone brand has launched its new wireless sport lite neckband earphones in India. The Wireless Sport Lite enhances the user experience with superior and smart features to provide exceptional audio quality.

The smart neckband is priced at Rs. 1,999. It will be available across the Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores in two elegant colour variants; Black and Blue.

"After witnessing the success of TWS Neo earphones last year, we are pleased to announce the launch of a new addition to our allied devices ranges with Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband, a step towards the development of IoT technology," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

The Vivo Wireless Sports Lite neckband features a customized 11.2mm single driver unit with a Daikoku aluminium coated bronze coil, which Vivo says can reproduce high frequencies. The neckband has a low latency rate of up to 80ms which should help with gaming. The device also has a Call Noise Cancellation feature which ensures you hear everyone on the other end clearly. There's support for the AAC codec only, no SBC or AptX.

The Neckband is equipped with the latest Bluetooth version v5.0 that helps them pair instantly with the nearby devices, making the whole experience hassle-free. Even after having a large driver and a big battery, the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband is as light as a feather and weighs only 23.9 grams. Carefully engineered with IPX4 water and sweat protection.

Packed with a 129mAh battery, the neckband provides 5 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes. The neckband also offers many functional features including Easy connection, Magnetic switch, Google Voice assistance, Quick Pair, and Game low lagging.

It does not feature high-end features like Active Noise Cancellation but Vivo says it is built keeping gamers in mind.

In related news, Vivo S12 series, the new smartphone lineup from Vivo is expected to be launched on December 22. It includes two models, Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. The Vivo S12 smartphones will be featuring triple rear cameras. Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display. Under the hood, the phone is likely to carry a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The chipset is said to be paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.