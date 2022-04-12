Vivo X Fold, company's first foldable, launched with dual fingerprint sensors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Vivo is the latest smartphone brand to launch its foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold. Heavily inspired by the Samsung Galaxy Z3 Fold, the X Fold brings a large display that bends from the centre, offering users an experience of both a conventional phone and a tablet. The new foldable phone from Vivo is its marquee product, which is why it comes with top-of-the-line hardware, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. But to stand out from the crowd, the Vivo X Fold comes with features such as dual fingerprint sensors.

At its mega event in China, Vivo unveiled a slew of devices, but the spotlight is on the company's first foldable device. Obviously, there aren't many breakthroughs because the foldable device category is as crowded as it gets. But Vivo has ensured its X Fold vies for the top spot. That probably means more sturdiness and durability that were lacking on some of Samsung's first-generation foldable devices. For that, the company has used a layer of Ultra-Thin Glass, manufactured by Schott.

The Vivo X Fold, according to GSMArena, can be folded flat or opened at angles between 60 and 120 degrees, without causing any harm to the display. Vivo has claimed that the phone's screen can survive 300,000 folds, which is even a taller claim than Samsung's, which previously said its latest Galaxy Fold device can survive 200,000 folds. Interestingly, Vivo has used Samsung's E5 folding display on the X Fold but tweaked it to offer better durability.

There is a big 8.03-inch display on the inside of the Vivo X Fold and a 6.53-inch cover display, both using Samsung's panels. The inner display has a 2K resolution (1916x2160 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 4:3.55 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outer one also has a 120Hz refresh rate, but the resolution is down to 1080x2520 pixels. The Vivo X Fold has one ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the inner display and one under the outer display, making it a rare phone to offer dual similar biometric methods.

Powering the Vivo X Fold is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no support for a microSD card on the phone, though. You get four cameras on the back of the phone: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5X optical zoom. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on both the inner and outer screens, housed inside a punch-hole design. Vivo says the cameras are powered by ZEISS optics. There is a 4600mAh battery inside the phone that charges at 66W with a cable and 50W wirelessly.

Vivo X Fold price

The Vivo X Fold, exclusive to China, for now, starts at CNY 8,999, which is roughly Rs 1,07,200.