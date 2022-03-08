Vivo X Fold design revealed in a new leak, may feature a curved cover display

The Vivo X Fold has been subjected to a bunch of leaks in the recent time. The phone's specs were revealed in a fresh leak and now a tipster has showcased the alleged design schematics of the Vivo X Fold. Vivo is yet to reveal any details about the X Fold but leakers believe that the phone will launch in March itself.

It's worth noting that Vivo X Fold will be the first foldable phone from the brand. The design schematics revealed by tipster Digital Chat Station shows that the phone will feature a notebook style foldable design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold. On the rear panel, the phone has a big rectangular housing that holds a circular camera module and a few other cutout for the LED flash and microphones. The periscope lens is clearly visible in the camera's system. While the other lenses cannot be determined, we are guessing that the periscope lens will be accompanied by a main, ultra-wide and a macro/portrait lens.

Vivo X Fold schematic design, Photo- Digital Chat Station

The outer display is also visible in the picture. It can be seen featuring a curved display with a centred punch-hole. While the internal display is not visible in the picture, we can presume it to feature minimal bezels, going by the nature of the external display.

The tipster Digital Chat Station has also revealed the specs of the rumour. As per which, Vivo X Fold will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This isn't surprising at all, given that almost all the foldables pack flagship chipsets. The RAM and storage configurations are yet to be revealed. However, the device should get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The foldable device is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch OLED cover screen. While on the inside, it may sport a 8-inch display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Fold is likely to sport a quad rear camera system including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom and a 12-megapixel portrait lens.

Moreover, the phone may be powered by a 4600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.