Vivo X Note tipped to launch next month with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 50-megapixel camera

Vivo is reportedly working on a flagship device. This device has appeared in the 3C listing with model number V2170A. While the device name is not mentioned in the listing, the tipster believes that it is Vivo X Note. He states that the phone was supposed to launch as Vivo Nex 5. However, it will now launch under the Vivo X Note moniker. The Vivo X Note moniker has appeared for the first time, thus it is not certain if the phone will launch under the same name.

The information comes from tipster WHYLAB who has been a source to multiple other smartphone leaks in the past. He shared a small clipping from the 3C listing that shows the model number as V2170A. It mentions that the device is 5G powered and has support for 80W fast charging.

The tipster also revealed the specifications of this device. As per which, Vivo X Note may feature a big 7-inch Samsung AMOLED E5 display. It will offer a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel could be curved with a centered punch-hole

The Vivo X Note may ship with Qualcomm's flagship 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the RAM and storage configurations are not detailed, we can expect up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on this phone.

The phone is said to feature a quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 snapper, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 camera with 5x zoom. The information about the front camera is not known yet.

The Vivo X Note is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging. It may measure 168 x 76 x 9.2mm and weighs 221 grams. Vivo hasn't confirmed any details of the smartphone, however leaks suggest that it may launch next month.



