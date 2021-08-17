Vivo X60 gets price cut in India along with cashback, screen replacement offers

Vivo has announced a price cut for its Vivo X60 smartphone, making it more affordable to buyers in India. Originally priced at Rs 37,990 for the base variant, the Vivo X60 will now retail at a starting price of Rs 34,990.

In addition to the price cut, Vivo has also announced offers and finance schemes for the Vivo X60. As per these, buyers of the smartphone will be able to avail a cashback, a screen replacement and even an EMI scheme for the purchase.

Here is a look at the revised prices of the Vivo X60 and the ongoing offers on it.

Vivo X60 new price

As mentioned above, the Vivo X60 will now retail for a total of Rs 34,990. This price has been listed for the base variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A step-up version that carries 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will now retail for Rs 39,990.

This means that Vivo has slashed the prices of the two models by Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively, from what they were priced at originally at the time of launch.

Vivo X60 offers

Vivo has also put up a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on the Vivo X60, in addition to the reduced price. This price change shall be applicable across all offline retail partners, Vivo India E-store and major e-commerce websites starting August 17, 2021.

Apart from this, Vivo has also announced offers and finance schemes on the purchase of all three versions of its flagship X60 series including X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus.

Those buying any of the X60 model will be able to avail up to 10 per cent cashback upon the use of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance gateways. Vivo is also offering a one-time screen replacement guarantee to such buyers through mainline channels.

Those buying the smartphones through Vivo's official e-store will be able to get Rs 5,000 cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on credit card (regular) and credit/debit card EMI transactions. Buyers can also opt for a no cost EMI of up to 12 months as well as a one-time screen replacement guarantee.

Purchase through other online channels will make buyers eligible for up to Rs 5,000 extra discount on the exchange of their old smartphone. No cost EMI option of up to 12 months is also applicable.

These offers will be available on all the X60 series smartphones till August 31, 2021.