Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X70 Pro India launch today: How to watch launch live stream

Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X70 Pro, the all-new flagship smartphones from the company, are set to launch in India today. The new Vivo X70 series is the successor to the X60 series launched earlier this year and brings tons of improvements. In addition, both these phones will come with ZEISS tuned cameras that have been developed by both Vivo and ZEISS teams. This is the second big launch that is happening post the Vivo and ZEISS global partnership.

The all-new Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X70 Pro launch will kick off at noon today, and interested people can watch it on the company's official Twitter handle as well as the company's YouTube channel.

While Vivo hasn't revealed much about the Vivo X70 Pro Plus and Vivo X70 Pro smartphones, we know quite a bit thanks to the Chinese launch of these devices.

India Today Tech also got a chance to talk to Vivo India Director for Brand Strategy Nipun Marya ahead of the phone launch, where he told us how the company wants to redefine smartphone photography.

Considering that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus was launched at Rs 69,990, we expect the X70 Pro Plus to launch around this price mark.

Talking about the specs through China launches, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus weighs 209 grams and will be the first smartphone to launch with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 Plus processor under the hood. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, the X70 Pro Plus packs a quad-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel secondary sensor as well as a 12-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. In addition, the handset packs a 4500mAh battery and comes with 55W fast charging support.

Coming to the Vivo X70 Pro, the smartphone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor under the hood. It features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. At the back, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel secondary camera as well as an 8-megapixel camera with a fourth 12-megapixel lens. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel camera. A 4450mAh battery backs the handset with 44W FlashCharge support.