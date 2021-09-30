Vivo X70 Pro+, X70 Pro with ZEISS cameras launched in India, price starts at Rs 46,990

The Vivo X70 series launched in India targeting photography enthusiasts. The biggest highlight of the new Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ is the ZEISS optics that brings refinement to photos.

Successor to the Vivo X60 series, the new X70 series from Vivo includes the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ smartphones. The new Vivo X70 series is the second big launch post the Vivo and ZEISS partnership in December 2020.

The new Vivo X70 Pro+ is the latest flagship smartphone from the company that gets top-notch camera features from the house of ZEISS. Features like ZEISS T* Coating that is meant to improve image quality in complex lighting situations. Notably, the company has applied the T* Coating to all lenses of the X70 Pro+. The smartphones also come with ZEISS Style Portrait mode and real-time Extreme Night Vision. The new Vivo flagship smartphones also come with Pro Cinematic mode to let users control and adjust various video parameters. There are a few more ZEISS tuned features like ZEISS Natural colour.

Vivo X70 series price in India

The Vivo X70 Pro price in India starts at Rs 46,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and there's also an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at Rs 49,990. The top-of-the-line model features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and comes at Rs 52,990.

The Vivo X70 Pro will be available for pre-booking starting today, i.e. September 30 and will go on sale from October 7.

The more premium Vivo X70 Pro+ has been launched at Rs 79,990 for the single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It will be available for pre-bookings starting today and go on sale on October 12 in India.

The Vivo X70 series is also the company's first smartphone to pack the all-new custom imaging chip V1.

Vivo X70 Pro+ rear design

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be available in a single Enigma Black colour. The company also packs a glass placement alongside the camera module, which Vivo calls Ceramic Cloud Window. In addition, the X70 Pro will be available in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colours.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is also the first smartphone in India to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. The X70 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch WQHD AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an amazing 517PPI pixel density.

For cameras, the Vivo X70 Pro+ features a primary 50-megapixel camera featuring a GN1 sensor. In addition, there's a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Gimbal sensor. There's also a 12-megapixel for portrait shots and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 60x Hyper zoom.

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus packs a 4500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support and a 55W FlashCharge adapter in the retail box. The handset runs on FunTouch OS 12 and is IP68 certified for dustproof and waterproof. The handset also packs dual speakers and comes with a linear motor for the optimum gaming experience.

Talking about the Vivo X70 Pro, the smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. It packs a 4450mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

For cameras, the X70 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel quad camera setup. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel sensor.