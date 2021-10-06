Vivo X70 Pro+, Y73, Y33s, and V21 smartphones to be available with discounts during festive season sale

Vivo has announced new deals and offers on a range of Vivo smartphones during the ongoing festival sales. The deals will bring cashback, financing options, and bank offers to buyers of select Vivo smartphones during the sale through the company's offline retail partners.

Under the sale, devices including those in the Vivo X70 series, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s and Vivo V21 series will be up with offers. Notably, Vivo's X series is its flagship smartphone series and includes the recently launched Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+. The Vivo V and Vivo Y series, on the other hand, include mid-range smartphones with a focus on aesthetics and design as well as camera performance.

As for the offers applicable on these smartphones, Vivo is offering a 10 per cent cashback on the X70 series upon its purchase through Citi bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank & HDB Finance. Buyers of Vivo X60, Vivo V and Vivo Y series can gain up to Rs 2,500 cashback through purchase using HDB Finance. Similarly, Rs 1,500 cashback is applicable on Vivo Y72 and Vivo Y73 with IDFC First Bank.

Vivo is also offering one-EMI cashback to buyers of Vivo Y73 and Vivo Y21 with TVS Credit. However, the offer only stands in select regions like West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. In addition, Home Credit Zero processing fees is available on the select scheme for the Vivo X70 Series, while zero down payment is also available with all finance partners on models costing more than Rs 15,000.

During the sale, buyers of the Vivo Y73 will be able to avail of Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000, while those who purchase other Y series models stand to gain up to Rs 7,000 in the same benefits. Interestingly, buyers can pay just Rs 101 to get a Vivo smartphone with Bajaj Finance during the sale.

Vivo says that terms and conditions apply on each of these deals, and buyers are advised to check those before finalising their purchase. The festive season offers on the Vivo smartphones are valid till October 15, 2021, across all offline retail partners of Vivo.