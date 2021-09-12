Vivo X70 series launched: Key specifications, features, and price

Vivo held a presentation event in its home country, China, where it unveiled its new generation of high-end phones. The new smartphone series includes Vivo X70 and X70 Pro, and also a superior model, the Vivo X70 Pro+. The three new smartphones, for now, will only be available for Chinese consumers. Here is everything you need to know about Vivo X70 Series:

X70 Specifications:

The Vivo X70 Pro Chinese edition was launched with Exynos 1080 SoC under the hood. However, the device is touted to launch globally with MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with ARM G77 GPU. The new smartphone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ with a 1080 × 2,376p AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The X70 features up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS based on Android 11 instead of the OriginOS seen in the Chinese edition.

It has a triple rear camera setup with a primary 40-megapixel Sony IMX766V sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel camera in front for selfies and video calling. It has a 4400mAh battery.

X70 Pro Specifications:

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro are pretty similar, with the only major difference being the number of cameras in the rear. The X70 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + support. The X70 Pro houses the Exynos 1080 SoC. The Pro variant is available in both 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage, additionally, the Pro model also has a 512GB storage variant.

The Vivo X70 Pro has a slightly larger 4450mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The X70 Pro comprises 50 megapixels Sony IMX766V primary sensor along with two 12 megapixel sensors for ultra wide angle shots and portraits. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor.

X70 Pro+ Specifications:

The top of the line Vivo X70 Pro Plus features a 6.78-inch QHD AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440p resolution. The display comes with a fast 120Hz refresh rate on a 10-bit LTPO panel. The display comes with a peak brightness of 1500 nits and a pixel density of 517 PPI. Is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. There is also 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage.

The X70 Pro+ comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports both 55W wired fast charging or 50W fast wireless charging. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera alongside a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 secondary sensor. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait lens as well. Additionally, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

The Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ have gone on sale in China in various colours and in various configurations. The X70 is offered in white, black, or a nebula gradient and its price start from 3,699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 42,000). The Pro variant has a starting price of 4,299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 49,000), while the Vivo X70 Pro+ will be starting at 5,500 Yuan (approx. Rs. 63,000) for the base model.