Vivo X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ launch date set for September 9

After several rumours and leaks hinting at the launch of a new flagship smartphone series by Vivo, the company has now confirmed that its new devices will soon be marking their debut. In a recent post on Weibo, it has announced a September 9 launch date for three of its smartphones Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+.

For now, the smartphones will only be launched in China and a global rollout is expected soon after. The post by Vivo comes with an image of the X70 Pro+ showing us a glimpse of what to expect from the smartphone. Interestingly, much that can be seen matches with the previous speculations around the smartphone.

As was seen in the renders of the Vivo X70 Pro+ that emerged online last week, the new image shared by Vivo shows the X70 Pro+ sporting a quad-camera setup at the back with a triple LED flash. There is also a Zeiss moniker on the camera indicating the partnership of the two firms for the optics on the X70 Pro+. The lenses are further protected by Zeiss' T* coating.

The profound lenses are housed within a large camera module that takes up most of the area in the upper half of the phone's rear panel. We just have the back panel of the X70 Pro+ on images for now. Though as was seen in the previous renders, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole selfie shooter at the front along with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Some of the hardware specs of Vivo X70 Pro+ that we already have a hint at include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will likely feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset as well as the company's first ISP chip called V1. Vivo says that this dedicated chipset is likely to improve the image processing capabilities of the smartphone substantially. Another highlight might include a 66W charging support for the Vivo X70 Pro+.

As for the lower variants in the series, the X70 and X70 Pro are likely to be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset. These might feature a 6.5-inch and a 6.56-inch AMOLED display respectively, which is rumoured to be a flat panel for the base Vivo X70 and curved for the other two smartphones.

Other details on the smartphones are scarce as of now. What we know for sure, judging from the Vivo X60 Pro+, is that the new series of Vivo's flagship smartphones will deliver big on the camera front. With its launch now lined up, we will not have to wait long to check this for real.