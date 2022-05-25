The Vivo X80 is now up for sale in India. The new Vivo X series phone was just recently launched in the country with a starting price tag of Rs 54,999, but interested customers can get this premium device at a pretty low price with the exchange and bank offers. The handset features a flagship MediaTek chipset under the hood and packs a good set of cameras. Having said that, is the Vivo X80 worth buying in India? Keep reading to find out.

Vivo X80: Price in India, offers

The Vivo X80 price in India is set at Rs 54,999, which is for the 128GB storage and 8GB RAM model. But, the device can be bought for less than Rs 50,000 if you fulfill the conditions. First, there is an instant Rs 5,000 discount offer on the HDFC bank credit and debit cards. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 50,000. Flipkart is also giving up to Rs 32,000 discount on the exchange of your old phone as well as an additional Rs 2,000 off on select models. Do keep in mind that the discount offer will be calculated based on your existing phone's condition.

Vivo X80: Key specifications

The Vivo X80 was recently announced in India with a flagship MediaTek 9000 processor. The device has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The device packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ screen. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X80 goes on sale in India, is it worth buying?

If you are getting the Vivo X80 for around Rs 45,000 with the bank and exchange offer, then it is a very good deal, considering customers will be getting a great camera experience at a much lower price that one won't get with other phones in the same price segment. It doesn't feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but MediaTek's flagship 9000 chip is powerful enough and is capable of delivering a pleasing gaming experience. The dual speakers are pretty good and the vibrant HDR10 display makes binge-watching experience even better. Several brands have started bundling 80W fast charger and the new Vivo X80 also ships with it, which will help quickly charge the battery in no time. All-in-all, this is an all-rounder 5G smartphone that offers most of the features that a user might be looking for in the above-mentioned price range.