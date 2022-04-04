Vivo X80 key specifications leaked online, may come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

The Vivo X80 series is said to launch in China later this month. It will be a successor to the Vivo X70 series that made its debut in September 2021. The company is also expected to bring the new Vivo X80 to the Indian market after a few weeks, similar to what happened with the Vivo X70 series. The brand first unveiled three Vivo X70 series phones in China and then in India.

It is important to note that Vivo hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the Vivo X80 series. But, a noted Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, has leaked some of the key specifications of the standard Vivo X80 smartphone, that are pretty similar to what TENAA listing had suggested. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Vivo phones.

Vivo X80 series: Expected specifications

The company will reportedly launch only two phones this year. These will be a standard Vivo X80 and its Pro version. The cited source suggests that the Vivo X80 will arrive with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED screen that will run on Full HD+ resolution. The panel could have support for 120Hz refresh rate as well. Vivo is also said to provide support for DC Dimming.

It is currently unknown whether the device will have HDR 10+ certification, considering its predecessor didn't offer it. The Pro version did have support for this. Moving ahead, the Vivo X80 is said to feature a punch-hole display design, just like its predecessor. The cut-out for the selfie camera could be placed in the centre of the upper side of the screen.

The device could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor under the hood. The chip is also powering the Oppo Find X5 Pro flagship smartphone. The Vivo X80 Pro might also come with X-axis linear motor to offer better tactile feedback. It could come with a 4,000mm square VC chamber for heat dissipation.

In terms of optics, the device is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. It will reportedly include a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor. On the front, one might find a 44-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo X80 Pro, on the other hand, is said to launch with the same display that you may get with the standard model. But, the Pro version will reportedly have a QHD+ screen. It could feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The leaks suggest that the handset will offer a 4,700mAh battery under the hood and it will have support for 80W fast charging too.

The more expensive model is said to come with a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultrawide sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom and OIS support.