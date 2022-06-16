Vivo X80 Pro+ may come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, powerful cameras

Looks like Vivo is not done with the X80 series yet. After making the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro official in India, Vivo is now planning to launch an upgraded version of the Vivo X80 Pro+. An online report suggests that the Vivo X80 Pro+ may use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. The Vivo X80 Pro, which currently sells as the company's flagship phone, draws its power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

MySmartPrice, in association with tipster Yogesh Brar, has shared that the Vivo X80 Pro+ is in the works. The report has gone far to suggest that the smartphone will be launched in October.The Vivo X80 Pro was lauded for its camera performance and now with the Vivo X80 Pro+, we can expect the best to get even better. So let us have a look at what we know about the upcoming Vivo X80 Pro+



Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G: Expected price in India and launch timeline

Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to launch globally in October 2022. Only when the smartphone is made official in the global market, it will be launched in India as well. Considering the Vivo X80 Pro+ will be a premium device, it is expected to come with a hefty price tag. The Vivo X80 Pro 5G currently sells for Rs 79,999 for the 12GB and 256GB variants. So we can expect the upcoming Vivo X80 Pro+ to be similarly priced.

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly draw its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship processor, which is based on a 4nm processor. It is said to consume 30 percent less power than the previously launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

In terms of the optics, the Vivi X80 Pro+ 5G will be tuned with Zeiss, pretty much like the previously launched phones in the X80 series. The cameras would support optimal image stabilization.The battery specifications of the phone is not known, but Vivo is tipped to include a 150W fast charger with the Vivo X80 Pro+.