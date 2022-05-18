Vivo X80 quick review: An all-rounder phone?

Vivo has announced its latest flagship X80 series in India just six months after the launch of the X70 series. As usual, Vivo has launched only two phones and one of them is the Vivo X80 that we got for the review. It is aimed at those who are looking for an all-rounder phone that can deliver a good photography experience while also offering some power under the hood for overall smooth performance. However, the new 5G phone has been unveiled at a premium price that may turn away some of the buyers. Here's what we think about the new Vivo phone after using it for a brief period of time.

Vivo X80: Initial impressions

The Vivo X80 has a design similar to the Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone. It seems that Vivo didn't take risk of offering a different design as the company asserted this design was well received by the customers, so it decided to offer the same on the new version too. The device has a matte glass finish. While that looks stunning in black, it was pretty difficult to use the X80 without a case as it features a slippery finish. I liked the fact that Vivo bundles a good quality faux leather case in the retail box that offers a better grip. It seems to have solid build quality, though the finishing of the X80 is not that great, which might not be the case with every unit.

The front of the device is indistinguishable from premium Samsung phones because of the centred punch-hole display design. The Vivo X80 doesn't have an IP68 rating at this price range, which is something that the competition is offering. It is IP53 rated and features a splash-resistant build, which is still fine. There is no wireless charging support either. What you do get is a premium design that one will be able to show off in front of others. The vivid curved display, and slim and lightweight profile also make the device more appealing. The rear cameras are placed in a mirror-like rectangle module that one could use to get a rough idea of your photo might turn out.

The Vivo X80 has a solid 120Hz display with rich colours, similar to the more expensive version, the Vivo X80 Pro. However, the standard version doesn't have support for LTPO tech that helps automatically adjust screen's refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content to save some battery life. This is pretty much understandable considering the feature is mostly offered in the ultra-premium segment. Also, the panel of the X80 operates at FHD+ resolution. The device has an HDR10 display, so I was able to enjoy the OTT content that's encoded for HDR.

Vivo is also bundling a set of Type-C-enabled earphones in the box that no other brand is offering to users. While there is no support for Dolby Atmos for 3D sound experience, the Vivo X80 has capable stereo speakers that offer crisp and rattle-free sound.

It is the cheaper model in Vivo X80 series and the brand is still offering a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which justifies the premium price. The company says that its new smartphone has an advanced 27-layer VC cooling system, which it claims can offer good heat dissipation while gaming. We are yet to test the performance of the phone, so can't talk about it right now. The device ships with the latest Fun Touch OS out of the box, which is based on Android 12.

Cameras are one of the key selling points of the Vivo X80 and I must say, we were pretty impressed by some of the portrait and scenic shots that we clicked using this phone. The company has continued its partnership with Zeiss to offer more natural images with lively colours. The primary 50-megapixel rear camera is using the new Sony IMX866 sensor that features an RGW filter to capture better low light photos. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. It features a 32-megapixel front camera that one is getting on the flagship Vivo X80 Pro smartphone too. If you want to know about the device's real-world camera performance, then stay tuned to India Today Tech as we will be publishing the review soon.

Apart from the camera, support for the latest 80W fast charging tech is also one of the strongest points of the Vivo X80. There is a typical 4,500mAh battery under the hood, which the company claims can be completely charged in about 35 minutes using the bundled charger.

All-in-all, the new Vivo X80 looks promising and will likely appeal to those who want an all-rounder 5G smartphone. However, the price seems a little high, so the deal might not look very attractive to some. But, there is a 7,000 HDFC bank discount offer, which will bring down the price of the X80 by a big margin.