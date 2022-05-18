Vivo X80 series India launch today at 12PM: Livestream details, specifications, and expected price

The Vivo X80 series will be announced in India today and the event will take place at 12:00PM. The company will likely unveil two phones and these will be the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro. It is worth pointing out that the brand has already launched these devices in China and other international markets. It is now bringing the Vivo X80 series to India with an aim to offer a greater photography and video shooting experience at premium price. Read on to know more about where you can watch the Vivo X80 series event and what could be the specifications or price of the phones.

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro: Livestream details

The Vivo X80 India launch event will be held online and it will be livestreamed via the company's official YouTube channel. As mentioned above, the event will begin today at 12:00PM. Users can also tune in to India Today to know more about the latest Vivo X80 series.

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro: Expected price in India

The Vivo X80, which will be the standard model in the series, could be priced under Rs 45,000. The Vivo X80 Pro will be the full fledged flagship phone from the company that is expected to be priced between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000. In the same range, there are phones like Realme GT 2 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro. The devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart as the e-commerce giant has published a dedicated page for the same.

Vivo X80: Full specifications

The features of the Vivo X80 phone will likely be similar to the global variants. In China, the Vivo X80 ships with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It features a centered punch-hole display and a unique back panel design as well. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The handset is running on Android 12 out of the box. The handset has features like stereo speakers, VC cooling system for better heat dissipation, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an X-axis leaner motor.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor with an f/1.75 aperture with support for optical image stabilization (OIS). It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture. Under the hood, one will find a 4,500mAh battery that has support for 80W wired charging.

Vivo X80 Pro: Full specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. The device has an IP68 water-resistant build and offers a design similar to the standard model. The Pro version features a 6.78-inch LTPO display with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,500nits of peak brightness.

For photography, the global variant of the Vivo X80 Pro features a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup. While the standard version is using a Sony sensor for photography, the Pro comes with a Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor. It is paired with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 for better ultra-wide angle shots. The setup also includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor for capturing portrait shots. There is also an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The device is even equipped with a new Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip that is claimed to offer greater night and low-light shots.

This one has a bigger 4,700mAh battery. Since this is flagship phone, Vivo has provided support for 50W wireless charging. The device even has support for 80W wired charging. There is also support for NFC, stereo speakers, X-axis leaner vibration motor, and VC chamber cooling system for better heat dissipation.