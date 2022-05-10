Vivo X80 series launch in India on May 18 officially confirmed: Check specifications, features

Vivo X80 series India launch date has been confirmed. The company will launch its new X80 series smartphones in India on May 18. The teaser invite confirms that the Vivo X80 Pro will launch in India. We can expect the Vivo X80 to launch alongside as well.

Both smartphones were launched first in China, followed by Malaysia. We can expect the Indian variant to come with the same specifications found in the Malaysian variant. The Vivo X80 Pro is currently the top-tier smartphone in the X80 series.

Unlike the previous model, there is no X80 Pro+ as of now. It is unknown if Vivo will launch the X80 Pro+ in the future.

Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 specifications

The X80 Pro and X80 feature the same 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The main difference here is that the Pro model has a 2K display, whereas the Vivo X80 comes with a Full HD+ display. Both phones run Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. The hole-punch cutout on both devices features a 32MP front camera,

While the X80 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery, the vanilla X80 has a 4500 mAh battery. Both phones support 80W fast charging. The X80 Pro also supports 50W wireless charging.

Coming to the differences, the X80 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the vanilla X80 has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The X80 Pro features a quad-camera setup. It has a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS support. The main camera is accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera with OIS support. The vanilla X80, on the other hand, has a triple-camera setup. It features a 50MP Sony sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera.

The two phones are likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM. More details should surface online in the coming days.