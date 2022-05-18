Vivo X80 series launched in India with flagship chipsets: Check out price and other details

The Vivo X80 5G series has been launched in India and the price starts from Rs 54,999. The new Vivo phones offer a flagship chipset, a 120Hz display, support for 80W fast charging, and more. As is the case with the Vivo X series, the new 2022 phones focus on offering greater photography and video shooting experience. Here's everything we know about the new Vivo X80 series.

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro: Price in India

The Vivo X80 Pro is priced at Rs 79,999, which is for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Vivo X80, which is the standard variant in the series, comes with a starting price of Rs 54,999 in India. This price is for 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 256GB model will cost you Rs 59,999.

Both the devices will go on sale starting May 25 and will be available on Flipkart. One will also be able to get the handsets through Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. As for the offers, those who will pre-book any of the handsets will get an instant Rs 7,000 discount on the HDFC bank cards.

Vivo X80: Specifications

The newly launched Vivo X80 sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device features a centered punch-hole display design and has a triple rear camera setup at the back. Under the hood, one will find a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The handset ships with Android 12 out of the box.

The new Vivo phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery. The company is bundling an 80W wired charger in the box. You also get features like stereo speakers, VC cooling system for better heat dissipation, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an X-axis leaner motor.

There is a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor with an f/1.75 aperture with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, Vivo has included a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45 aperture.

Vivo X80 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro, which is the high-end version in the series, is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chipset. It is IP68 rated, which means it is water-resistant and users don't need to worry about it getting damaged during the rainy season. Unlike the standard model, this one has an LTPO display that will automatically help adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz based on the content, which will help save some battery life. The device offers a 6.78-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,500nits of peak brightness.

For photography, one gets a 50-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back of the phone. While the standard version is using a Sony sensor for photography, the Pro comes with a Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The device is even equipped with a new Vivo V1 Plus imaging chip that is claimed to offer greater night and low-light shots.

This one has a bigger 4,700mAh battery. Since this is a flagship phone, Vivo has provided support for 50W wireless charging. The device even has support for 80W wired charging. The device also offers features like NFC, stereo speakers, X-axis leaner vibration motor, and VC chamber cooling.