Vivo X80 smartphone series may launch in India by early February

Vivo recently launched the X70 series in India and other markets. The X70 series in India comprises the X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus. Vivo ditched launching the base X70 in India. It looks like the next flagship from Vivo is around the corner. According to a new leak, the X80 series launch is imminent. Vivo is working on launching the X80 series during the first quarter of 2022.

According to a new report from 91Mobiles, the next Vivo flagships could launch by late January or early February. The report further states that the company plans to launch only two smartphones in India. These include the Vivo X80 Pro and X80 Pro+. Much like the X70 series, the company does not intend to launch the X80 in India, according to the report.

Recent reports have claimed the vanilla model would come with a 120Hz FHD+ display, 4-nanometer Dimensity 2000 chipset, and Android 11 OS. It is tipped to come with a 50 megapixel 1/1.3 primary sensor that will support 5-axis stabilisation, a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom. We can expect to learn more details about the Vivo X80 series going forward.

To recall, the Vivo X70 Pro+ was also the first smartphone in India to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor. The X70 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch WQHD AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an amazing 517PPI pixel density.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ features a primary 50-megapixel camera featuring a GN1 sensor. In addition, there's a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Gimbal sensor. There's also a 12-megapixel for portrait shots and an 8-megapixel periscope camera with 60x Hyper zoom. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

