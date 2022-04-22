Vivo X80, X80 Pro specifications leaked online ahead of April 25 launch

Vivo will launch the X80 series in China on April 25. The company is expected to launch at least two smartphones under the X80 series. These include the X80 and X80 Pro. There is no word on the launch of the X80 Pro+ at the moment. The company has teased some key details of the X80 series ahead of the launch. Also, the rumour mill has also listed the complete spec sheet of the X80 and X80 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the specifications of both models. He further claims that both these models can be regarded as the successors of the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. It is unclear if Vivo plans to launch the X80 Pro+ in the future.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro specifications

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims that both Vivo X80 series smartphones will feature an AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display. The vanilla model will come with a Full HD+ resolution, whereas the X80 Pro will feature a QHD+ LTPO display. Both phones are rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the X80 Pro will debut in China in two variants. One of the two variants will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the other will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The vanilla X80 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Both smartphones will support 80W wired fast charging. The X80 Pro will pack a 4700 mAh battery and support 50W wireless charging as well. The vanilla model will miss out on wireless charging support and pack a 4500 mAh battery.

In terms of cameras on the back, the vanilla X80 will come with a triple-camera setup. It will feature a 50MP Sony IMX866 main camera sensor along with a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP portrait telephoto camera with 2x zoom. The Vivo X80 Pro, on the other hand, will sport a quad-camera setup. It will feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor. The sensor is 1/1.3-inch in size and has an f/1.57 aperture. Along with the main camera, the device will feature a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP portrait camera with 2x zoom and an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. Vivo has confirmed that the X80 series will feature Vivo's custom-developed V1+ SoC.

Both phones will run Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean in China. The India variant will feature Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. Vivo is yet to confirm the launch date of the X80 series in India. We can expect the devices to launch in May or June 2022.