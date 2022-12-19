Vivo X90 series launch date leak online, here are expected price and specifications

The Vivo X90 series is soon expected to launch in the global markets as the launch date for the premium phones has been leaked online. The company recently took the wraps off the Vivo X90 in China and now it seems that Vivo is preparing for the international launch. There are three models in the series, including a standard, Pro, and Pro+ model. It is currently unclear if Vivo is planning to bring all the models to other markets.

There is no word on the India launch yet, but we do expect the company to launch the Vivo X90 in this market considering the older version was also announced earlier this year. While there is no official announcement on the global launch date yet, a Twitter handle with the name Ankit has shared a poster of the launch date, which claims that the Vivo X90 series will arrive on January 31, 2023. The price of the Vivo X90 series starts at RMB 3,699 in China, which is around Rs 42,400 in India when converted.

The specifications will likely be the same as the Chinese models. Of the three, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is the most expensive variant with top-notch specifications. So, do expect the price range to be pretty high. It is using Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for high-end performance.

The device has a big 6.78-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and operates at QHD+ resolution. It has support for LTPO 4.0 tech, so the device can automatically adjust the refresh rate based on the content. The panel has a peak brightness of 1800nits, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, as well as DC Dimming. It packs a 4,700mAh battery under the hood. The company has provided support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging tech. There is a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup at the back.

All the phones in the Vivo X80 series are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The good thing is they ship with the latest Android 13 OS. The details about the long-term software support are unknown. You can expect to see the typical punch-hole display design, which we are seeing on almost all Android devices. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The Pro models have a premium leather finish at the back.

The Vivo X90 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, and a 4,810mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It has stereo speakers with support for aptX HD, and Hi-Res audio. For photography, the Vivo X90 offers a 50-megapixel triple camera setup with support for OIS, and EIS.

Lastly, the Vivo X90 Pro has about 6.78 inches in size and operates at 2K resolution. The AMOLED display has support for 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM, HDR10+, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and a 4,870mAh battery. The company has provided support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It has support for Hi-Res audio, as well as aptX-HD.