Vivo X90 series launched with premium design and features

The Vivo X90 series has been launched in China with Zeiss optics, a flagship chipset and more. There are three models – a standard, a Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ 5G phone. So far, there is no word on the global launch of the devices, but we do expect the new versions to arrive in India in the near future considering the previous models were also made available in this market. Here is everything you need to know.

The Vivo X90's price starts from RMB 3,699, which is around Rs 42,400 in India when converted. This price is for the 8GB + 128GB version. The Vivo X90 Pro with 8GB + 256GB base storage model comes with a price tag of RMB 4999 (roughly Rs 57,200). There is also the Vivo X90 Pro+ variant, which is priced at RMB 6,499 (approximately Rs 74,400) for 12GB + 256GB.

Vivo X90 series: Specifications, features

All the three phones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The devices ship with the latest Android 13 OS out of the box and pack massive displays as well as some other high-end features. All the premium phones feature a punch-hole display design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pro models have a premium leather finish at the back.

The Vivo X90 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, and a 4,810mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It has stereo speakers with support for aptX HD, and Hi-Res audio. For photography, the Vivo X90 offers a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel IMX866 primary sensor with OIS, and EIS. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel snapper.

Coming to the Vivo X90 Pro, this one too has a similar display. It is about 6.78 inches in size and operates at 2K resolution. The AMOLED display has support for 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM, HDR10+, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and a 4,870mAh battery. The company has provided support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for Hi-Res audio, as well as aptX-HD.

At the back is a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel IMX866 primary sensor with OIS and EIS. It is paired with a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor.

Lastly, the Vivo X90 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch QHD+ LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 1800nits, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, as well as DC Dimming. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Under the hood is also a 4700mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging tech.

There are four cameras at the back of the smartphone, which include a 1-inch 50-megapixel IMX989 primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, a 50-megapixel IMX758 portrait sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64-megapixel OV64B40 telephoto sensor with an f/3.5 aperture. The front camera is the same as the Pro model.