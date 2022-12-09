Vivo X90 series to launch in India, likely to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset

Vivo is all set to launch the successor to the Vivo X80 series. The smartphone company will now lift the veil off Vivo X90 series, which is already official in China. The new series was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which is suggestive of the fact that the phone will be launched in India. Vivo x80 was a camera-focused series and the same can be expected with the Vivo X90 series.

Vivo X90 has appeared on the BIS website with the model number V2218, as per My Smart Price. No other details about the smartphone were revealed about the phone. However, the smartphone was made official in China, so the specs of the phone are not unknown to us. The rumors are rife that the Indian variant of the phone will feature the same specifications as the China variant. So let us take a look at the expected price and specifications.

Vivo X90 series: Expected price and availability

In China, the Vivo X90 was launched at the starting price RMB 3,699, which is approximately Rs 42,400 in India when converted. The price is for the 8GB + 128GB version. The Vivo X90 Pro, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of RMB 4999 (roughly Rs 57,200) for the 8GB+256GB variant. The top of the line model also comes in a 12GB variant, which was launched at RMB 6,499 (approximately Rs 74,400) for 12GB + 256GB.

Vivo X90 series: Specifications

The Vivo X90 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with HDR10+, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Vivo X90 houses a 4,810mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The phone is equipped speakers with support for aptX HD, and Hi-Res audio.

In the camera department, the Vivo X90 offers a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel IMX866 primary sensor with OIS, and EIS. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel snapper.



The Vivo X90 also features a 6.78 inches in size and operates at 2K resolution. The AMOLED display has support for 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM, HDR10+, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and a 4,870mAh battery. The company has provided support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support for Hi-Res audio, as well as aptX-HD.



At the back is a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel IMX866 primary sensor with OIS and EIS. It is paired with a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with f/1.6 aperture and 2x optical zoom. The setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor.