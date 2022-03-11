Vivo Y01 arrives with Helio P35 chipset and 5000mAh battery

Vivo has expanded its portfolio of Y series smartphones with the addition of two new phones recently. Earlier last week, the brand introduced the Vivo Y33s 5G and now it has released the Vivo Y01. The Vivo Y01 is an entry-level offering that packs a MediaTek chipset, 2GB RAM and single front and rear cameras.

The phone is made available in African countries and can be purchased in elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. Vivo hasn't revealed the pricing details yet but we should hear about it from the brand soon.

The Vivo Y01 sports a rectangular camera module on the rear that holds a single camera and an LED flash. While at the front, there's a dew drop notch display.

The phone sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The Vivo Y01 packs a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset under the hood. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.3GHz and coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Vivo offers this device in two configurations. It's base model gets 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage whereas the top-end model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage. While the storage is limited, users can expand it up to 1TB via the provided microSD slot.

Vivo will ship this device with a 13-megapixel rear camera in some regions, while in others it will come with an 8-megapixel sensor. That said, the 5-megapixel selfie camera will remain as it is in all regions.

The side mounted fingerprint scanner is also region specific. So in some countries, the phone will just get Face unlock support.

The Vivo Y01 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It also supports reverse wired charging.

The availability of Vivo Y01 in India is not confirmed yet. But we will keep you updated if anything pops up around the same.